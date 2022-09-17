Denny McCarthy shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCarthy had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McCarthy's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, McCarthy hit his 123 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 189-yard par-3 green 15th, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.