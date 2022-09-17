Davis Thompson shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Davis Thompson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Thompson hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Thompson had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Thompson hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Thompson hit his 132 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 6 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 7 under for the round.