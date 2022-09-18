  • Danny Willett shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Danny Willett makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Willett's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Fortinet Champ

    In the third round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Danny Willett makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.