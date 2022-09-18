Danny Willett shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Danny Willett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Max Homa; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Willett had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Willett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Willett's 83 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Willett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.