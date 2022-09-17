Chris Stroud shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Chris Stroud hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Stroud chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Stroud had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stroud's tee shot went 152 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.