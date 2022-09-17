Chris Kirk shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Chris Kirk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kirk's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kirk's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kirk hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Kirk hit his 99 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.