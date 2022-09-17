Chris Gotterup shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Chris Gotterup hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Gotterup had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Gotterup's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gotterup's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.