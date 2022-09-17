Cameron Percy shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Cameron Percy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Percy had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Percy hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 under for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even for the round.