C.T. Pan shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, C.T. Pan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day in 73rd at 2 over; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Pan's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Pan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at 5 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 6 over for the round.