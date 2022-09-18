Byeong Hun An shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Byeong Hun An hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. An finished his day in 4th at 11 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; and Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, An had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved An to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, An's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, An hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.