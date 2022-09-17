Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Brice Garnett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Garnett's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garnett had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

Garnett missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Garnett hit his 112 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

Garnett hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Garnett's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.