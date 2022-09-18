Brian Stuard comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Brian Stuard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stuard finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Brian Stuard's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stuard's tee shot went 178 yards to the fringe and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.