Brendon Todd posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Fortinet Championship

Brendon Todd hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Brendon Todd had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Todd's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Todd hit his 272 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.