Brandt Snedeker shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Snedeker's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Snedeker had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Snedeker's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Snedeker hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Snedeker's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.