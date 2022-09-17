Brandon Hagy shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Hagy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hagy's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a 357 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Hagy chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.