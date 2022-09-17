Ben Taylor finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Ben Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.