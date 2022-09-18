Ben Martin shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Ben Martin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

Martin got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Martin's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

Martin hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Martin to even for the round.