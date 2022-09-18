  • Ben Martin shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Ben Martin makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Martin sinks 33-footer for birdie at Fortinet Champ

