Beau Hossler shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hossler's 93 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hossler chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hossler had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hossler's tee shot went 304 yards to the native area, his second shot went 48 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 256 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hossler's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.