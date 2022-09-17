Austin Smotherman putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 9th at 9 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Austin Smotherman's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smotherman had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Smotherman's 81 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Smotherman at 4 under for the round.

Smotherman's tee shot went 270 yards to the native area and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Smotherman chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smotherman to 5 under for the round.