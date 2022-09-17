Austin Eckroat putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Austin Eckroat hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Eckroat finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Austin Eckroat had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Eckroat's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

At the 575-yard par-5 18th, Eckroat's his second shot went 196 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 91 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.