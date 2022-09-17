Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 3 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

Putnam his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Putnam hit his 92 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.