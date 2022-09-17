Andrew Landry finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Andrew Landry hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Landry's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.

Landry missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Landry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Landry at even for the round.