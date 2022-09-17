Alex Smalley rebounds from poor front in third round of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Alex Smalley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Smalley finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Alex Smalley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Alex Smalley to even-par for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Smalley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Smalley at even for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Smalley hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.