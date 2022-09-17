Alex Noren shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Alex Noren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Noren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Noren chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.