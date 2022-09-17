Adam Svensson posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Fortinet Championship

Adam Svensson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Svensson finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Adam Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Svensson had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.