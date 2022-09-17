Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Schenk's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.