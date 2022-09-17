Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Baddeley at 3 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Baddeley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Baddeley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.