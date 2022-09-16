Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Zecheng Dou in the second round at the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Zecheng Dou hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dou finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 13th, Zecheng Dou's 126 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zecheng Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Dou had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Dou had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Dou had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dou to 5 under for the round.