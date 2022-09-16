Zac Blair putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Zac Blair hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blair finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zac Blair had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zac Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Blair's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 4 under for the round.