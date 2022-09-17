Wyndham Clark putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Wyndham Clark had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

Clark hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Clark's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 4 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Clark at 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.