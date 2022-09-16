Will Gordon shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Will Gordon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Gordon's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Gordon hit an approach shot from 243 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Gordon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Gordon at 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gordon to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Gordon hit his 71 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gordon had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.