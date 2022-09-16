  • Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson sinks birdie putt at Fortinet Champ

