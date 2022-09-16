Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Webb Simpson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Simpson his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Simpson hit his 79 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Simpson's tee shot went 201 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.