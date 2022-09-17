Vincent Norrman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Vincent Norrman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Norrman had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Norrman's tee shot went 174 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Norrman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Norrman hit his 111 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norrman to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Norrman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 3 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Norrman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Norrman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 3 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Norrman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norrman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Norrman hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Norrman to 3 under for the round.