Vince Whaley shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Vince Whaley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 142nd at 6 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 6 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 6 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 5 over for the round.