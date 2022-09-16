Tyson Alexander putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Fortinet Championship

Tyson Alexander hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Alexander finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Tyson Alexander hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Tyson Alexander to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to even for the round.

Alexander got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 2 over for the round.