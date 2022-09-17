Tyler Duncan shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Duncan got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Duncan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 3 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 5 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Duncan hit his 91 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 over for the round.