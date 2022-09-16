Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Merritt hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.