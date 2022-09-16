Trey Mullinax shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Mullinax hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Mullinax hit his 253 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Mullinax's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Mullinax's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.