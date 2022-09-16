  • Trey Mullinax shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Trey Mullinax makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Trey Mullinax knocks down 19-footer for birdie at Fortinet Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Trey Mullinax makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.