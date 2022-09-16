Trevor Werbylo shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Trevor Werbylo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Werbylo's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Werbylo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werbylo had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werbylo to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Werbylo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 3 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Werbylo's tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.