Trevor Cone shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Trevor Cone hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cone finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Cone reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Cone suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cone at even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Cone chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Cone had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cone to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cone had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cone to 2 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Cone's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Cone chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cone to 5 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cone hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cone at 6 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Cone reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cone to 5 over for the round.