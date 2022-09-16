Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Tom Hoge hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Hoge got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoge's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

Hoge hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.