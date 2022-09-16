Thomas Detry comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Thomas Detry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Detry finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Thomas Detry missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Thomas Detry to even for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Detry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Detry had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Detry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Detry's 199 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Detry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.