Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Taylor Pendrith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Pendrith's tee shot went 199 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pendrith had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.