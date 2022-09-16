Taylor Moore shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Taylor Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under with Matt Kuchar and Sahith Theegala; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Moore had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Moore at 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.