Taylor Montgomery putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Taylor Montgomery hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Taylor Montgomery's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Montgomery's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Montgomery's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Montgomery had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Montgomery got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Montgomery to 1 under for the round.