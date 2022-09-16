Tano Goya finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Tano Goya hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Goya's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to even-par for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Goya's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Goya's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.