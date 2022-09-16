Sung Kang shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Sung Kang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kang's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Kang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Kang at 3 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kang hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.