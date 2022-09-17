Stewart Cink rebounds from poor front in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cink finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Stewart Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Cink hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Cink had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cink's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

Cink tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.