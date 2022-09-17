Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Stephan Jaeger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Jaeger had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

Jaeger tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Jaeger's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.