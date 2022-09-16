Seung-Yul Noh shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Seung-Yul Noh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Noh got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noh to 4 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Noh's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Noh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to 4 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Noh to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Noh had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 5 over for the round.