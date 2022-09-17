S.H. Kim putts himself to an even-par second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, S.H. Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green 11th, S.H. Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kim's 109 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kim got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.